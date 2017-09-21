FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. pressing Suu Kyi, Myanmar military over Rohingya: Haley
#World News
September 21, 2017 / 9:18 PM / a month ago

U.S. pressing Suu Kyi, Myanmar military over Rohingya: Haley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States is worried about the “tragedies” in Myanmar affecting Rohingya Muslims and U.S. authorities are pressing government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar’s military leaders to stop the crackdown, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Thursday.

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

“Not only have we pressed her, we pressed the military,” Haley told reporters, referring to Suu Kyi. She said U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford was calling the head of Myanmar’s military to say “this cannot continue.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
