Gambia asks U.N. judges to impose measures to protect Myanmar's Rohingya

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Gambia on Tuesday asked the International Court of Justice to order special measures to protect the Rohingya Muslim minority of Myanmar until the case is heard in full.

“Genocide is a continuum and you are called upon to act now as acts of genocide have occurred and are continuing to occur,” said Philippe Sands, a lawyer for Gambia.

The request included ordering the forces of Myanmar’s government to immediately halt any acts of violence that could contribute to genocide. A ruling was expected within weeks.