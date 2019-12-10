World News
December 10, 2019 / 12:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gambia asks U.N. judges to impose measures to protect Myanmar's Rohingya

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Gambia on Tuesday asked the International Court of Justice to order special measures to protect the Rohingya Muslim minority of Myanmar until the case is heard in full.

“Genocide is a continuum and you are called upon to act now as acts of genocide have occurred and are continuing to occur,” said Philippe Sands, a lawyer for Gambia.

The request included ordering the forces of Myanmar’s government to immediately halt any acts of violence that could contribute to genocide. A ruling was expected within weeks.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jon Boyle

