Suu Kyi asks U.N.'s top court to drop Rohingya genocide case

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top United Nations court, during court hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, in The Hague, Netherlands December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday said her country’s military justice system needed to be given the chance to work and asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to drop the genocide case against it.

“Myanmar requests the court to remove the case from its list”, Suu Kyi said on the third and final day of hearings in The Hague.

The ICJ said it would render an order “as soon as possible”, but gave no specific date.