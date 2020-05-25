Myanmar updates top U.N. court on measures to protect Rohingya minority

FILE PHOTO: A Rohingya refugee walks at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain -/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Myanmar has filed a first report with the U.N.’s highest court on its adherence to measures imposed in January to protect the Muslim minority Rohingya, the court said on Monday.

The Gambia filed a suit against Myanmar accusing it of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. A panel of 17 judges unanimously supported imposing so-called provisional measures on Myanmar to protect any evidence of crimes and prevent acts of violence.

Judges instructed Myanmar to update them every six months until a final ruling in the case.

Details of the report were not immediately released by the court.