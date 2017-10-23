FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead, two wounded in shooting incident on Myanmar-Bangladesh border
#World News
October 23, 2017 / 3:56 PM / a day ago

Two dead, two wounded in shooting incident on Myanmar-Bangladesh border

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Two hunters from a remote village in the north of Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state were killed and two others were injured by unidentified gunmen after crossing the border into Bangladesh, Myanmar’s government said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near the village of Aung Thabyay, which is located some 2 kilometers (1.24 miles)from Myanmar’s border with Bangladesh.

“The four crossed the border fence while searching for a boar and got shot by 15 people wearing civilian clothes with guns 100 yards from the border fence,” Myanmar said in a statement that gave no other details.

The wounded hunters were treated at a hospital in the regional town of Maungdaw, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of where the incident took place.

The hunters belong to a small ethnic group from northern Rakhine called the Daingnet that is mostly Buddhist. Unlike the Rohingya Muslims, they are recognized among Myanmar’s 135 “national races”.

About 600,000 people have crossed the border since Aug. 25 when Rohingya Muslim insurgent attacks on security posts were met by a counter-offensive by the Myanmar army in Rakhine. The United Nations says the government’s actions amount to ethnic cleansing.

Reporting by Shoon Naing; Writing by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
