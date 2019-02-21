Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi expected in Geneva next week

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends Invest Myanmar in Naypidaw, Myanmar, January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

GENEVA (Reuters) - Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is scheduled to address the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva next Wednesday, according to a U.N. official and an agenda for the meeting seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Nobody at Myanmar’s mission in Geneva was immediately available to comment.

It was not immediately clear whether Suu Kyi would also address a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to be in Geneva at the same time to address both events.