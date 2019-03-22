Australia's Myer department stores says to stop selling Apple products

Signs for one of Australia's Myer Holdings Ltd's retail stores is seen on the outside of the building in central Sydney, Australia, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian department store Myer will stop selling Apple Inc products due to the sales being unprofitable, operator Myer Holdings said on Friday.

The decision will apply to Myer’s department stores and online sales, it said.

“Myer has made it clear that it will not chase unprofitable sales and has made this decision as we could not reach acceptable commercial terms that were in the best interests of the Company and shareholders,” a spokesman said in an emailed comment to Reuters.