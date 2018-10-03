Australia's Myer gets request for owners list from top shareholder, shares jump

(Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd’s (MYR.AX) top shareholder Premier Investments Ltd (PMV.AX), chaired by billionaire Solomon Lew, asked the department store chain for a list of its owners, fuelling speculation of a takeover bid and boosting its shares.

Signs for one of Australia's Myer Holdings Ltd's retail stores is seen on the outside of the building in central Sydney, Australia, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

The news follows a previous failed attempt by Lew to oust Myer’s board for what he says is its inability to prepare the 118-year-old firm for an explosion in online shopping.

Myer investors interpreted Lew’s latest request as a push for board representation, and a possible precursor to a full takeover of the country’s biggest department store chain.

Myer’s shares rose as much as 8.8 percent to A$0.555, a near two-week high after the news on Wednesday.

Premier Investment said it would consider writing to Myer’s list of shareholders in relation to any resolutions proposed at Myer’s annual general meeting this year.

A Myer spokesman declined to comment.

The company’s AGM is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Myer replaced its CEO earlier this year, however, Lew has continued to push for a revamp of the board.

In September, the country’s biggest department store chain posted its first annual loss since listing, underscoring the challenges that current CEO John King faces in his plans to cut floor space, jobs, and improve its online offerings.