May 9, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration added Mylan NV’s EpiPen to its list of drugs in shortage on Wednesday, saying that manufacturing delays were creating intermittent supply constraints of the emergency allergy treatment.

FILE PHOTO: EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

The FDA said the status of Epipen, a lower dose version called EpiPen Jr, and Mylan’s own generic versions of those products were currently available, but that “supply levels may vary across wholesalers and pharmacies.”

Reporting by Michael Erman, Editing by Franklin Paul

