Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mylan NV said on Tuesday that supply levels of its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment may vary in the U.S., months after flagging manufacturing issues of the product with U.S. regulators.

FILE PHOTO: EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

Mylan said it is currently receiving continual supply from its manufacturer, Pfizer Inc unit Meridian Medical Technologies.

“Supply levels may vary across wholesalers and pharmacies,” Mylan spokesperson Lauren Kashtan said in an email. She said patients who are having trouble getting an EpiPen should call 800-796-9526 for assistance.