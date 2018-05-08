FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
May 8, 2018 / 7:36 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mylan NV said on Tuesday that supply levels of its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment may vary in the U.S., months after flagging manufacturing issues of the product with U.S. regulators.

FILE PHOTO: EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

Mylan said it is currently receiving continual supply from its manufacturer, Pfizer Inc unit Meridian Medical Technologies.

“Supply levels may vary across wholesalers and pharmacies,” Mylan spokesperson Lauren Kashtan said in an email. She said patients who are having trouble getting an EpiPen should call 800-796-9526 for assistance.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.