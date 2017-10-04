FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mylan says FDA approves its generic multiple sclerosis treatment
#Health News
October 4, 2017 / 2:59 AM / 17 days ago

Mylan says FDA approves its generic multiple sclerosis treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mylan NV said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved two doses of its generic version of Teva’s Copaxone used to treat patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

The headquarters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland November 4, 2009. U.S. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Shipping of the Glatiramer Acetate 40 mg/mL for 3-times-a-week injection and 20 mg/mL for once-daily injection will begin imminently, the company said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the U.S. FDA announced a series of measures designed to speed to market generic versions of complex drugs such as Mylan’s emergency EpiPen, in an effort to address the rising cost of pharmaceuticals.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

