Business News
July 27, 2019 / 1:04 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with Mylan NV (MYL.O) in a stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mylan shareholders would receive a little more than 40% of the newly formed entity, with Pfizer shareholders receiving the remainder, the Journal said, adding Pfizer would also get about $12 billion in proceeds from a new sale of debt.

Pfizer and Mylan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below