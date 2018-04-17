Canada says working with FDA to address EpiPen shortage

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s government health agency said on Tuesday it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to address a shortage of Mylan N.V.’s EpiPen emergency allergy antidote that has hit several countries outside of the United States, where it is manufactured.

FILE PHOTO: EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

EpiPens deliver a potentially lifesaving dose of the generic drug epinephrine via an easy-to-use, automatic injector. They are all manufactured at a single Pfizer Inc facility near St. Louis, Missouri.

Last week, the company notified consumers in Canada and Britain that the device is in short supply there due to manufacturing problems. In response to a Reuters query, Pfizer said that there was no shortage in the United States and that Mylan decides how EpiPens are allocated to different countries.

A Health Canada spokeswoman said the agency was discussing with Pfizer and the FDA ways to minimize the impact of a shortage in the country, “including exploring access to international supply.”

“Given that there are shortages in multiple countries, Pfizer has advised that it is working with its global network to find additional supply of EpiPen products,” Health Canada said in an emailed statement.

Canadians have been dealing with restricted supply of the lifesaving injectors on and off since last fall. But last week, Health Canada announced a shortage with an “unknown” end date.

Officials at Pfizer, Mylan and the FDA were not immediately available for comment.