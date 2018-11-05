Drugmaker Mylan's third-quarter profit beats estimates

FILE PHOTO - EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

(Reuters) - Mylan NV (MYL.O) beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Monday, as the generic drugmaker reported higher sales of its products in emerging markets, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-market trading.

Sales from the company’s unit which caters to markets including China and Australia rose 4 percent to $773.7 million in the reported quarter, helped by sales of its anti-retroviral therapy franchise.

Mylan in August said its board had set up a committee to review possible strategic alternatives, citing a tough U.S. environment for generic drugmakers.

The company’s shares have however lost more than a quarter of their value this year as EpiPen shortages due to manufacturing issues hit revenue and approval of a generic copy of the emergency shot from rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N) deepened investor concerns.

Mylan also reported an 18.6 percent fall in operating expenses during the quarter helped by a $20.4 million litigation gain.

However, revenue from the company’s biggest North America segment fell 13.6 percent to $1.01 billion.

The company’s net earnings doubled to $176.7 million, or 34 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $88.3 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.25 per share. Total revenue fell 4 percent to $2.86 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.