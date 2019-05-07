Business News
May 7, 2019 / 12:49 PM / in 31 minutes

Mylan quarterly revenue misses estimates, shares fall

1 Min Read

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Mylan NV missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by restructuring at its Morgantown plant in West Virginia and a stronger dollar, sending its shares down 4.5 percent.

Revenue from its North America business fell 6 percent to $922.9 million and missed estimates of $952.43 million, largely due to increased competition.

Total revenue fell 7 percent to $2.50 billion and missed estimates of $2.69 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net loss of $25 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with profit of $87.1 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 82 cents per share and beat expectations of 79 cents per share.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
