Mylan tops profit estimates as newer drugs spur North America growth

(Reuters) - Mylan NV (MYL.O) beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as its biggest market, North America, benefited from launches of lung disease therapies Wixela and Yupelri.

The generic drugmaker’s shares, down nearly 28% this year, were trading up 2% at $20 before the bell.

The North America unit, which accounts for over a third of Mylan’s total revenue, has been grappling with intense competition, falling drug prices and expenses related to fixing issues at its Morgantown manufacturing plant in West Virginia.

Newer drugs helped sales in the business rise 8% to $1.09 billion, marking the second consecutive quarter of growth after years of decline.

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur said growth in the unit signals stabilization in the company’s U.S. generics portfolio.

Mylan in July agreed to merge with Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) Upjohn unit that houses off-patent branded drugs, forming one of the largest companies selling low-cost prescription medicines.

The company will be able to leverage a strong base in Asia through Upjohn, headquartered in China - a prime market for older drugs with high name recognition such as Pfizer’s cholesterol drug Lipitor and erectile dysfunction therapy Viagra.

The deal would also help reduce Mylan’s exposure to generics, which are expected to account for only about a third of the combined company’s total revenue.

Mylan delivered a “largely uneventful” quarter, RBC Capital Markets analyst Randall Stanicky said, adding that the focus is likely to remain on the merger that is expected to close in the middle of next year.

The company on Tuesday also narrowed its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast range to between $4.20 and $4.40, from $3.80 to $4.80.

Excluding items, it earned $1.17 per share in the quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.13, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s net earnings rose 7.4% to $189.8 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Total revenue increased 3.5% to $2.96 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $3.01 billion.