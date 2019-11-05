Mylan tops profit estimates on drug launches

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Mylan Laboratories, a company primarily engaged in the commercialization of generic drugs is pictured in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Mylan NV (MYL.O) beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, benefiting from drug launches such as Wixela and Fulphila, sending its shares up 2% before the opening bell.

Mylan in July agreed to merge with Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) Upjohn unit that houses off-patent branded drugs, forming one of the largest companies selling low-cost prescription medicines.

The deal will allow Mylan to leverage a strong base in Asia through Upjohn, headquartered in China, a prime market for older drugs with high name recognition such as Pfizer’s cholesterol drug Lipitor and erectile dysfunction therapy Viagra.

Mylan on Tuesday narrowed its full-year profit forecast. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share at between $4.20 and $4.40, compared with its prior forecast range of $3.80 to $4.80.

Excluding items, it earned $1.17 per share in the third quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.13, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s net earnings rose to $189.8 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $176.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3.5% to $2.96 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $3.01 billion.