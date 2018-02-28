Mylan teams up with Revance on biosimilar for Botox

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mylan NV on Wednesday struck a licensing agreement to help bring Revance Therapeutics Inc’s biosimilar of Allergan Plc’s blockbuster Botox wrinkle treatment to the market.

The deal includes an upfront payment of $25 million to Revance​, Mylan said.

Revance’s treatment is not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company reported positive phase 3 data for the Botox biosimilar in December and said then that it planned to launch the drug in 2020, pending FDA approval.