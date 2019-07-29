Pfizer in talks to transition EpiPen manufacturing into generics spinoff

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is in talks to merge its contract manufacturer that produces Mylan’s EpiPen emergency allergy treatment into the new generics business it has created by combining its older off-patent medicines unit with generic drugmaker Mylan NV (MYL.O), a Pfizer spokeswoman said.

The talks that would make Pfizer’s Meridian Medical Technologies unit part of the new combined business are still ongoing and there is no guarantee that a deal will be reached, but the parties are aiming to reach a final decision before the close of the larger Pfizer-Mylan deal in 2020, Pfizer said.