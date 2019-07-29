Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) will separate its off-patent drugs business and merge it with Mylan (MYL.O), the two companies confirmed on Monday, bringing blockbuster treatments Viagra, EpiPen and Lipitor under one umbrella.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The new company, to be based in the United States and incorporated in Delaware, will be helmed by Pfizer’s unit President Michael Goettler, who will become the chief executive officer.

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch will retire after the deal closes and its Chairman Robert Coury will be the executive chairman of the new company.

Mylan shares jumped 20% to $22.10, while Pfizer shares slipped nearly 2% to $42.34 in early trading on Monday.

Under new Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla, Pfizer has been beefing up its cancer treatment pipeline, buying in June cancer drugmaker Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY.O) for $10.64 billion, as some of its older treatments face competition.

The Mylan deal is structured as an all-stock transaction, with each Mylan share to be converted into one share of the new company. Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the combined new company and Mylan shareholders the rest, the companies said.

The combined company is expected to have 2020 revenue of $19 billion to $20 billion, with free cash flow expected to be more than $4 billion.

Pfizer will separate its off-patent drugs unit, Upjohn, in a tax-free spinoff and combine with Mylan. Upjohn will issue $12 billion of debt at or prior to separation. After the deal closes, the new company will have about $24.5 billion of total debt outstanding.

Separately, Pfizer on Monday also reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by sales of its branded treatments such as Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz.

In December, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) and Pfizer said they would combine their consumer health businesses in a joint venture with sales of 9.8 billion pounds ($12.7 billion), majority owned by the British company.

The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported on the deal.