FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
August 8, 2018 / 12:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mylan misses profit estimates; considers strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Mylan NV (MYL.O) said on Wednesday it was evaluating a wide range of alternatives and reported a quarterly profit that fell far short of Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down about 4 percent before the bell.

The company also disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a Form 483 warning letter following an inspection of its plant in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Following the letter, Mylan said it was restructuring the plant’s operations, including discontinuing some products and cutting jobs.

The revamp had a “significantly negative impact” on production, the company said, adding that it expects the impact and related expenses to continue through 2018.

The company’s board has formed a strategic review committee but has not set a timetable for evaluation of the alternatives.

Revenue from Mylan’s North America business slumped nearly 22 percent to $1 billion in the second quarter, also due to lower sales of its emergency allergy shot EpiPen.

Total revenue fell about 6 percent to $2.76 billion, and missed the average analyst estimate of $2.96 billion.

Excluding items, Mylan earned $1.07 per share, below the estimate of $1.22, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s second-quarter profit slumped 87 percent.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.