Mylan says patent office cancels Sanofi's Lantus patents

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Mylan N.V. said on Thursday the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidated French drug company Sanofi’s formulation patents on its blockbuster insulin drug Lantus, ruling in favor of the U.S. drugmaker.

Sanofi has filed patent infringement suits against potential rivals, including Merck and Co, to block their cheaper versions from coming to market.

In October 2017, Sanofi initiated patent infringement litigation against Mylan in a New Jersey court.