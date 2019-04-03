Deals
Australia's MYOB says key shareholder pledges to vote for KKR's M&A offer

(Reuters) - Australia’s MYOB Group said on Wednesday that one of its top shareholders pledged to vote in favor of private-equity company KKR & Co’s takeover bid for the accounting software maker.

Manikay Partners, which is MYOB’s second biggest shareholder with a 16 percent stake according to Refinitiv data, said in a letter to MYOB it was disappointed with MYOB’s decision to continue to recommend KKR’s marked-down A$3.40 ($2.41) per share bid despite improving market conditions.

The letter, which was disclosed in a statement by MYOB, also said Manikay Partners felt it is “better served” allocating its capital elsewhere.

($1 = 1.4092 Australian dollars)

