Sarepta shares rise after gene therapy deal, promising data

(Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it acquired a gene therapy company and reported promising data on a rare muscle-wasting genetic disorder made by the privately held biotech, sending its shares up 8 percent.

The company bought privately held Myonexus Therapeutics Inc for $165 million, getting access to the therapy that is being tested for LGMD or limb-girdle muscular dystrophy.

On a conference call after the announcement of the deal, Sarepta said three patients treated with the gene therapy showed 51 percent levels of a protein that the company expects could improve symptoms of LGMD or limb-girdle muscular dystrophy.

“This data really surpasses our pre-defined threshold of a 20 percent expression,” said Louise Rodino-Klapac, the head of Sarepta’s gene therapy business unit.

The company said two patients had elevated liver enzymes in the trial, after being tapered off their steroid therapies. However, after the patients were given their steroids, the enzymes reached normal levels.

The trial, the first ever study testing the treatment MYO-101 in humans, is aimed at treating patients with a subtype of LGMD that results in deteriorating muscle function and strength.

Sarepta is also developing a gene therapy for another muscle wasting disorder, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and last year saw its shares rise after another three-patient study showed high levels of micro-dystrophin - a protein that helps keep muscles intact.

Gene therapies use specially engineered viruses, or viral vectors, to deliver genetic material into defective cells, in hopes of improving or potentially even curing an inherited condition.

The developments come close on the heels of Roche agreeing to buy gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics for $4.3 billion.

Sarepta and Myonexus had entered into an exclusive partnership last May to develop Myonexus’ five gene therapy candidates for treating different forms of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), a group of muscle-wasting disorders.

As part of the deal, Sarepta had an exclusive option to acquire Myonexus.

“We are excited to acquire Myonexus, which will allow us to move rapidly to find solutions for LGMD patients and continue to build out and validate our gene therapy engine,” Sarepta Chief Executive Officer Doug Ingram said in a statement.