Shoppers walk past Sports Direct store on Oxford Street in London, Britain December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc dissolved its stake in online retailer MySale Group Plc, a filing showed on Monday.

Sports Direct has been trying to ramp up its operations as it tries to buy smaller players in the sector.

Sports Direct, which is MySale’s fourth largest shareholder, had a 4.8% stake in the company.