Australian police raid three properties linked to former NAB supplier

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said it had raided three properties as part of an alleged “multi-million dollar corporate fraud” involving a former supplier for the country’s fourth-biggest lender, National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX).

NAB Chief Executive Officer Andrew Thorburn confirmed the raids involved a former supplier of the lender.

“This matter has been investigated by us and was reported quickly to police, and we will continue to fully cooperate with them,” Thorburn said in a statement on the bank’s website.

Thorburn added that the people being investigated “no longer work with the bank, or are involved with us” and that no customers were involved or affected.

The raids were conducted at two offices and a home. There were no reports of criminal charges.

While the police and NAB did not give details regarding the supplier, local media reported it was an executive projects and events consultant called Human Group and that the home belonged to its CEO Helen Rosamond.

Human Group did not respond to a Reuters telephone call, while an email to an address on its website bounced back.

“Investigators seized large amounts of documents and electronic storage devices, which will be examined by the squad’s forensic accountants,” New South Wales police said.

Police said the raids in Sydney were in connection with a suspected scheme whereby a person would allegedly receive illicit commissions to “authorize payments by a financial institution of invoices for a contractor, which were in excess of the agreed value of the contract”.

Human Group’s website shows the company was formed in 2002 and provides “a holistic approach to creating and managing specialized executive projects & events”.

A Facebook page and a Twitter account apparently linked to the group have been inactive since 2012 and 2015, respectively.