Big Story 10
February 15, 2019 / 4:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

National Australia Bank more than doubles capital notes offer to $1.2 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said on Friday it would more than double a capital notes offering to about A$1.65 billion ($1.17 billion) and that strong demand prompted the bank to close its bookbuild earlier than scheduled.

The margin on the notes has been set at 4 percent per annum, the bank said in a statement. NAB had offered A$750 million of notes under the program earlier this week, which it said it would use to refinance existing securities.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
