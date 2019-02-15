National Australia Bank more than doubles capital notes offer to $1.2 billion

(Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said on Friday it would more than double a capital notes offering to about A$1.65 billion ($1.17 billion) and that strong demand prompted the bank to close its bookbuild earlier than scheduled.

The margin on the notes has been set at 4 percent per annum, the bank said in a statement. NAB had offered A$750 million of notes under the program earlier this week, which it said it would use to refinance existing securities.