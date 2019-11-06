Australia's NAB profit down 10.6%, dividend cut, raising funds

SYDNEY (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX) reported a 10.6% drop in annual cash earnings on Thursday, missing estimates as hefty refund payments to customers it had overcharged ate into profits.

The country’s third-largest lender cut its dividend and also announced plans to boost its capital levels by raising about A$1.55 billion in new shares via a partially underwritten dividend reinvestment plan.

NAB and its “Big Four” peers are struggling in a low interest rate environment with lingering customer remediation charges and tougher new capital requirements imposed by regulators. The remediation bill is the result of a government-backed inquiry that found widespread misconduct in Australia’s financial sector.

NAB’s cash earnings came in at A$5.10 billion ($3.51 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, missing an average estimate of A$5.15 billion of analysts polled by Reuters. Last year, the lender reported earnings of A$5.70 billion.

The net interest margin, the difference between what a bank pays to borrow money and what it charges customers for loans, was 1.78%.

“This year has been very challenging, requiring significant actions for us to deal with past issues and make real changes aimed at earning trust with customers and the community,” acting Chief Executive Officer Philip Chronican said in a statement.

Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) have also reported disappointing results over the past week, highlighting the challenges the sector faces.

NAB nearly doubled the amount of funds it set aside last month to A$2.09 billion to repay customers it had automatically billed for wealth management advice they did not receive.

Excluding the remediation charges, cash earnings were flat, as profits in its New Zealand unit more than offset an 11.2% fall in its consumer banking unit due to lower interest margins and higher impairment charges. Profits from business and corporate lending were also lower, partly due to higher impairment charges.

At 10.38%, NAB is the only one of the “Big Four” banks with a core capital ratio below the required 10.5%, which must be in place by Jan. 1.

Like its peers, NAB’s ability to maintain an attractive payout ratio is under pressure. The company declared a final dividend of A$0.83 per share, down from A$0.99 per share last year.

Investors are hoping former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) boss Ross McEwan will be able to turn things around and win back customer trust when he takes the top job at NAB in December.

Former CEO Andrew Thorburn and Chairman Ken Henry both resigned after NAB was singled out by the Royal Commission inquiry for an apparent unwillingness by its executives to accept responsibility for past wrongs.