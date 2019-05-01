FDA declines to approve Nabriva's antibiotic for urinary tract infections

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday declined to approve Nabriva Therapeutics Plc’s antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), even as the nation grapples with the growing problem of antibiotic resistance.

Nabriva’s Contepo, chemically known as fosfomycin, is the first intravenously administered drug from a new class of antibiotics called epoxide in the United States, the company said.

At least 2 million Americans develop serious infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria, resulting in nearly 23,000 deaths annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.