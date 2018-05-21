FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
May 21, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Nabriva's pneumonia drug succeeds in late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics Plc’s pneumonia drug for adults met the main goal of a late-stage study, the company said on Monday, putting it on track to file a marketing application with U.S. regulators later this year.

The drug, lefamulin, is Nabriva’s lead treatment, and the study showed it was not inferior to an existing antibiotic in treating patients with a moderate community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

Pneumonia is the leading cause of infection-related deaths in the United States, and the second leading cause of hospitalizations in the country, Nabriva said.

The company plans to submit a marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter of the year.

Lefamulin already succeeded in another late-stage study in CABP patients last September.

Shares of Nabriva were halted in premarket trading on Monday are expected to resume trading around 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.