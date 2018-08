WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico have agreed to include Canada in ongoing talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Jesus Seade, the designated top trade negotiator for Mexico’s incoming government, said on Monday.

(L-R) Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow (standing) and Jesus Seade, Mexico's President-elect Obrador's representative in trade negotiations look on as U.S. President Donald Trump announces a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“It is completely our aspiration and preference that this be (a) trilateral (deal). That is what is agreed with the United States,” Seade told reporters in Washington.