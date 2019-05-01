Walmart-owned Flipkart in talks to buy Indian grocery chain: report

The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Walmart Inc-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart is in talks to buy Indian grocery chain Namdhari’s Fresh, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Namdhari’s operates over 30 stores in the southern city of Bengaluru, and the acquisition will help Flipkart expand its food and grocery segment, the report added.

Walmart acquired about 77 percent of Flipkart for roughly $16 billion last year, beefing up the competition to Amazon.com Inc in the fast growing Indian e-commerce market.

Walmart, Flipkart and Namdhari’s did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.