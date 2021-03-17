Namibia sets aside $33 million for sourcing, distributing vaccines, says govt

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Namibia has set aside $33 million to procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, its finance minister said on Wednesday, as the country juggles between spending towards boosting the economy and inoculations.
Iipumbu Shiimi also said the country’s debt would rise to 76.2% of GDP and budget deficit to 8.6% of GDP in 2021/22.
The finance minister presented the country’s rolling three-year budget on Wednesday.
