Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Namibia sets aside $33 million for sourcing, distributing vaccines, says govt

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Namibia has set aside $33 million to procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, its finance minister said on Wednesday, as the country juggles between spending towards boosting the economy and inoculations.

Iipumbu Shiimi also said the country’s debt would rise to 76.2% of GDP and budget deficit to 8.6% of GDP in 2021/22.

The finance minister presented the country’s rolling three-year budget on Wednesday.

Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; editing by John Stonestreet; Writing by Promit Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up