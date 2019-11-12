Dubai's DP World signs deal to develop business park in Namibia

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s DP World DPW.DI has signed a preliminary agreement with the Nara Namib Free Economic Industrial Zone to develop a dedicated business park in the Namibian port town of Walvis Bay.
The park will be a ‘free economic zone’ for industry and logistics and initially cover an area of 50 hectares, according to a statement on Dubai’s government media office website on Tuesday.
The park could eventually be spread across 1,500 hectares, it said.
A free economic zone is often a dedicated area that has different laws or rules, such as fewer or no taxes, designed to attract investment.
DP World and Nara Namib aim to reach a final agreement in the second quarter of 2020, the statement said.
