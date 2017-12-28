FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 4:44 PM / in an hour

Namibian deputy prime minister survives crash that killed three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia’s deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister survived a car crash on Thursday in which three people were killed, local media reported, citing police sources.

The Namibian Sun said that Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s motorcade collided head on with a light pick-up truck while traveling in the north of the country.

The newspaper said the deputy prime minister was hospitalized in a critical but stable condition and she was expected to be airlifted to a hospital in the capital, Windhoek, later on Thursday.

Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa, editing by Ed Stoddard and Larry King

