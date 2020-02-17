Quantum dots firm Nanoco files patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at the company's factory in Tijuana, Mexico, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes/File Photo

(Reuters) - British nanotechnology company Nanoco said on Monday it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co and affiliates in a district court in Texas relating to quantum dots.

Nanoco, which produces quantum dots that are used to make vibrant screen displays, alleged that each of the defendants has wilfully infringed its patents and said it seeks a permanent injunction from “further acts of infringement and significant monetary damages”.

“Historically, the group worked collaboratively with Samsung on developing enhanced quantum dots,” Nanoco’s Chairman Christopher Richards said.

“We were therefore naturally disappointed when Samsung ended the collaboration and launched its QD-based televisions without entering into either a licensing or supply agreement with Nanoco,” he added.