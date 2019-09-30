Breakingviews - The Exchange: Matthew Putman

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The factory floor may be an odd place to find a musical virtuoso. But the founder of Nanotronics, a near-unicorn on the Brooklyn waterfront with Peter Thiel on its board, is as comfortable tinkling the ivories as he is tinkering with the complexities of process automation.
