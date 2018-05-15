Napatech in cyber security deal with European government

OSLO (Reuters) -

** Oslo-listed network computing firm Napatech (NAPAT.OL) said on Tuesday it was selected by a European government agency to boost its cyber security

** “We are very happy about the contract, which we hope will lead to further business opportunities,” Chief Executive Officer Henrik Brill Jensen told Reuters

** The company would not disclose the value of the contract

** Napatech has already received the first purchase order from this customer and is expecting further orders from the same customer going forward

** “Napatech’s reconfigurable computing solution met the agency’s needs by providing FPGA-based SmartNIC software and hardware in a low-cost, standard server, platform,” the company said in a press release

** “This is of course a very positive step, but we have been anticipating this deal, so it will not change the outlook for the company,” the CEO said, while adding that the contract opened up possibilities for similar deals with other governments