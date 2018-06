TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Osaka Petrochemical Industries Ltd shut its 500,000-tonne-per-year naphtha cracker on Thursday for maintenance, its parent Mitsui Chemicals said.

The cracker, which is to be shut until July 24, is set to be restarted the following day, a Mitsui Chemicals spokesman said.

Osaka Petrochemical is a wholly-owned unit of Mitsui Chemicals.