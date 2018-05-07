FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 7, 2018 / 6:52 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Exclusive: Majority owners explore sale of NASCAR - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The majority owners of NASCAR, the company which operates the namesake U.S. car-racing series and other motorsport events, are exploring options including the sale of their entire stake, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Feb 18, 2018; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (88) leads the field to start the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said, cautioning that the deliberations are at exploratory stage and no agreement of any kind is certain.

    The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

    “We don’t have anything to add,” said NASCAR spokeswoman Steph Harris. Goldman Sachs offered no immediate comment.

    Reporting by Liana B. Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.