Exclusive: Majority owners explore sale of NASCAR - sources

(Reuters) - The majority owners of NASCAR, the company which operates the namesake U.S. car-racing series and other motorsport events, are exploring options including the sale of their entire stake, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Feb 18, 2018; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (88) leads the field to start the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said, cautioning that the deliberations are at exploratory stage and no agreement of any kind is certain.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

“We don’t have anything to add,” said NASCAR spokeswoman Steph Harris. Goldman Sachs offered no immediate comment.