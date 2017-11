NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) plans to launch a futures contract based on bitcoin in 2018, making it the third U.S.-based exchange operator to plan derivatives contracts off of the notoriously volatile digital currency, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The price of bitcoin topped $11,000 on Wednesday just a day after passing the $10,000 mark and has increased more than 10-fold in value so far this year, prompting concerns of a bubble.