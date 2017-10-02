Nasdaq ISE options exchange halted for day after tech issues

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Trading on Nasdaq ISE was halted for most of the day on Monday and the options exchange will open normally on Tuesday, Nasdaq said in a market status alert.

A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in Times Square after the Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, in New York City, NY, U.S. April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Trading on ISE was halted soon after the open on Monday and several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange declared “self-help” against ISE.

A “self-help” alert is a notification issued by a trading exchange when another exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and orders are routed through alternate venues.

“A decision has been made to keep the Nasdaq ISE market halted for the remainder of the day,” Nasdaq said in a market status message at 2:57 p.m. EST (1857 GMT).

The nature of the technical issue at ISE was not immediately clear and Nasdaq said a “detailed postmortem” of the issue would be published later on Monday.

On Monday, Nasdaq ISE accounted for about 0.2 percent of overall options trading volume, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert. By comparison, the exchange accounted for nearly 8 percent of total options market volume in September, according to clearing house OCC data.