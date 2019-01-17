Nasdaq discussing potential deal for Oslo stock exchange: FT

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is etched into glass at the headquarters for the Nasdaq in New York March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) is meeting with the board of Oslo’s stock exchange operator OSLO.NFF on Thursday to discuss a possible purchase, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nasdaq, which owns stock exchanges in several Nordic countries such as Sweden, Denmark and Finland, declined to comment, as did Oslo Bors.

Earlier on Thursday, prior to the FT report, Oslo Bors Chief Executive Officer Bente Landsnes declined to disclose to Reuters whether Nasdaq was interested in the stock exchange.

Nasdaq, which is an operator of the Nordic power exchange, would be a natural bidder due to its strong presence in the Nordic countries.

Pan-European stock market operator Euronext (ENX.PA) in January launched an offer to buy all shares of Oslo Bors in a deal that would value the Norwegian stock market operator at 625 million euros ($711.75 million).

Oslo Bors has also received offers from others parties, it said in early January.