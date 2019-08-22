Nasdaq plans day-ahead power market launch in Germany, France, Nordics around April 2020

OSLO (Reuters) - Nasdaq’s commodities exchange plans to launch its day-ahead auction market for electricity in Germany, France and Nordics around April 2020, its head of European Commodities told Reuters on Thursday.

Currently Nord Pool is alone in the Nordics in offering day-ahead electricity trading, but will be joined by EPEX SPOT at the end of the year.

“We look to launch the day-ahead market in the first half of 2020. We see when we end up, but around April is our target... We aim to launch for all the Nordic countries and Germany and France at the same time,” Georg Aasen said on the sidelines of a conference in Oslo.

Aasen said that a new regulation of the European Union, called Capacity Allocation and Congestion Management (CACM), which calculates how much space can be used on cross border power lines and allows more competition, is what facilitated Nasdaq’s decision.

The licenses needed are in place for most of the countries that Nasdaq targets in its day-ahead market launch, he added.

“We have the formalities in place to launch in most countries and we are working on the technical system,” he said.