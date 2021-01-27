Exchange operator Nasdaq beats profit estimates on trading strength

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the announcement of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.'s IPO at the Nasdaq Market Site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from a surge in trading volumes as the COVID-19 pandemic caused market volatility.

The company posted an adjusted net income of $1.60 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a $1.45 per share profit, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from Nasdaq’s market services unit, its biggest business, jumped 29% to $291 million from a year earlier.

High demand for technology stocks during the pandemic helped the transatlantic exchange operator’s flagship Nasdaq 100 index add nearly 13% in the reported quarter.

Assets under management linked to Nasdaq indexes surged 54% to $359 billion at the end of the quarter, boosting the New York-based company’s licensing revenues.

Net income rose 11% to $224 million, or $1.34 per share.

The investment intelligence segment, the company’s biggest non-trading business, also posted a 27% growth in revenue to $247 million.

Excluding transaction-based expenses, net revenue surged 22% to $788 million.