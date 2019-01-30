January 30, 2019 / 12:08 PM / in 16 minutes

Exchange operator Nasdaq posts better-than-expected quarterly revenue

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in Times Square in New York City, NY, U.S. April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O), which launched a bid to buy Norwegian peer Oslo Bors VPS OSLO.NFF on Wednesday, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by growth in its market services unit which oversees transactions, clearing, and settlements.

The company also posted strong growth in its other three businesses: marketing technology, information services and corporate services, helping net revenue rise 2.4 percent to $645 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $642.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted net income attributable to Nasdaq rose to $211 million, or $1.26 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $177 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2BehZw5)

Nasdaq’s $771 million rival bid for Oslo Bors sets up a takeover battle with Euronext (ENX.PA), a pan-European stock market operator. [nL5N1ZU1QA]

