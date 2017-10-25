FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exchange operator Nasdaq's profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exchange operator Nasdaq's profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the U.S. exchange operator benefited from an increase in revenue from its market services business that oversees transactions, clearing and settlements.

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Revenue from market services, the company’s biggest business, rose 4.3 percent to $581 million, benefiting from higher trade volume in European cash equities as well as favorable foreign exchange rates.

The company earned more from non-trading operations as well. Revenue from information services unit rose 9.5 percent to $150 million, while its market technology unit revenue rose 5.5 percent to $77 million.

Nasdaq has been trying to increase its non-trading related businesses such as information services and market technology to help investors make wiser trading decisions amid weak volumes and stiff competition.

The company most recently acquired investment analytics provider eVestment Alliance LLC for $705 million.

The company’s net income rose to $171 million, or $1.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $131 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Nasdaq earned $1.06 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 3.8 percent to $607 million, while operating expenses fell 2.6 percent to $343 million.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.