July 25, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Exchange operator Nasdaq's quarterly profit rises 11 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a boost in its newer businesses that provide a broader range of news and other information used by traders.

FILE PHOTO: A woman passes by the Nasdaq Market Site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Revenue from Nasdaq’s information services unit rose 21.5 percent to $175 million, while revenue from its market technology unit was up 13.8 percent at $66 million.

Exchange operators have been diversifying from stock-based transaction businesses and focusing on market technology and information services.

The new business lines provide information to investors to make investment decisions and trade in stocks and other exchange-traded products electronically.

Market services revenue, the fees the exchange operator earns from stock-based transactions, rose 4.7 percent to $649 million.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq rose to $162 million, or 97 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $146 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the transatlantic exchange operator earned $1.18 per share, marginally beating analysts’ estimate of $1.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose to $615 million from $596 million.

Corporate services, which includes market listings, rose 7.4 percent to $131 million.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane

